ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCXI. HC Wainwright downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $6,531,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,393,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,242,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 19,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,013,803.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,601.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $6,531,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,393,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,242,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,760 shares of company stock worth $10,749,838. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 208.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

