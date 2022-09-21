Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.89. Approximately 17,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,884,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.
Chewy Stock Up 5.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.05 and a beta of 0.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy
In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,877,402.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,954 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Chewy by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
See Also
