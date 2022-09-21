Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.89. Approximately 17,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,884,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Up 5.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,877,402.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,954 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Chewy by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.