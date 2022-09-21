Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,935,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 254,549 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 7.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $144,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. 4,731,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,911. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

