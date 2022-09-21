China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAAS. Greenridge Global dropped their price target on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded China Automotive Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

CAAS opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.21. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) by 399.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned about 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

