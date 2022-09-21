China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 46.08% and a negative return on equity of 67.00%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.