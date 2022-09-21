Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $8.66

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $8.91. Chindata Group shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 11,662 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 164,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 116,111 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,655,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

