Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $8.66

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $8.91. Chindata Group shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 11,662 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Chindata Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chindata Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 713.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,542 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,910,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after buying an additional 2,838,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 1,946.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,590,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after buying an additional 1,513,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,438,000. 22.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

