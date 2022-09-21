Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $8.66

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $8.91. Chindata Group shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 11,662 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
Chindata Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.84.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
