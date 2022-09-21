Chintai Price Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (CHEX)

Chintai (CHEX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Chintai has a market capitalization of $22.79 million and approximately $11,947.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chintai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chintai has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chintai

Chintai’s launch date was April 1st, 2019. Chintai’s total supply is 998,842,584 coins. The official website for Chintai is chintai.io. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.

Chintai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chintai Network Services Pte Ltd is a Singapore based FinTech service provider for custody, issuance and secondary trading of tokenized securities and other digital assets.The CHEX utility token was introduced in March 2019, with utility features including fee-reduction, token locking, staking to access the Chintai Merchant Network, and “CHEX Smart Matching”.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chintai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chintai using one of the exchanges listed above.

