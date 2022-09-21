Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,950.00 at Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,853.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,699.63 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,581.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,472.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 201,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 51,360 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 131.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

