Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Chubb by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,776,000 after acquiring an additional 138,748 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Chubb by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 45,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

CB traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.86 and its 200-day moving average is $200.53. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $171.96 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

