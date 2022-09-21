Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) to Issue GBX 10.50 Dividend

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CHH opened at GBX 1,399.50 ($16.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £153.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,525.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.03. Churchill China has a one year low of GBX 1,020 ($12.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,900 ($22.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,287.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,417.50.

In related news, insider James Andrew Roper sold 900 shares of Churchill China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($16.92), for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,224.75). In related news, insider David Taylor sold 7,000 shares of Churchill China stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($16.92), for a total transaction of £98,000 ($118,414.69). Also, insider James Andrew Roper sold 900 shares of Churchill China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($16.92), for a total value of £12,600 ($15,224.75).

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

