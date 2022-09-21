Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Short Interest Update

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,560,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 41,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $544,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $10,802,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,123,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,472,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,353,314. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.79.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.