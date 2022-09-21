Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up to $2.15

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.22. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 31,681 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLOV. Citigroup increased their target price on Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.
Clover Health Investments Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clover Health Investments (CLOV)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.