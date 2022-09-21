Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up to $2.15

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.22. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 31,681 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLOV. Citigroup increased their target price on Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

About Clover Health Investments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 65,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

