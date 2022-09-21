CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) CFO Tito L. Lima Acquires 1,064 Shares

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) CFO Tito L. Lima purchased 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,004.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CNB Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CCNE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.68. 78,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. CNB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank increased its stake in CNB Financial by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 636,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after buying an additional 412,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CNB Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CNB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 331,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 36,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CNB Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

