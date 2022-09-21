CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Down 11.7% in August

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 888,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 35.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 245,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 64,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:CNO traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. 715,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,735. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

