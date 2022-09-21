Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Up 9.1% in August

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CDROW remained flat at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,019. Codere Online Luxembourg has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.82.
About Codere Online Luxembourg
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codere Online Luxembourg (CDROW)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.