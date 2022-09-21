Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Up 9.1% in August

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDROW remained flat at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,019. Codere Online Luxembourg has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.82.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

About Codere Online Luxembourg

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online gaming and sports betting operator in Latin America. The company offers online sports betting and casino services through its website and a mobile application. It operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, and Panama. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.