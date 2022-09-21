Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 0.6% of Independent Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 156,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.08. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

