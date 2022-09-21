Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 69,347 shares.The stock last traded at $28.11 and had previously closed at $28.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth about $764,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 759,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,188,000 after acquiring an additional 33,911 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 32,186 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

