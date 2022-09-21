Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,563 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,637 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after buying an additional 155,051 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.79. 762,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,619,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

