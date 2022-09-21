Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3747 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Comcast Price Performance

CCZ remained flat at $62.67 on Wednesday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986. Comcast has a 52-week low of $55.10 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.06.

