Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.87 per share, with a total value of $344,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.87 per share, for a total transaction of $344,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,474 shares of company stock valued at $464,244 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,345,000 after purchasing an additional 344,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,705,000 after acquiring an additional 82,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,195,000 after acquiring an additional 181,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $71.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,951. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.79. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

