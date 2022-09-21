Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $19.43. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 15,409 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRK. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Patrick Mcgough purchased 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick Mcgough bought 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,943.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim L. Turner bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,874,863.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 142,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,208. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 239,736 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,529,000 after buying an additional 554,378 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Comstock Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,094,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in Comstock Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 396,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

