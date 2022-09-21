Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,929 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $34,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,572 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.45. 16,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,430. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

