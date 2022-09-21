Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.59

Shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and traded as high as $29.50. Contango Ore shares last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 2,704 shares trading hands.

Contango Ore Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contango Ore

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Contango Ore stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.61% of Contango Ore as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 200,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims located north and northwest of the Tetlin Lease.

