Contrasting 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) & White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW)

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) and White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 22nd Century Group and White Fox Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group $30.95 million 7.08 -$32.61 million ($0.26) -3.92 White Fox Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

White Fox Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 22nd Century Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

19.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of White Fox Ventures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 22nd Century Group and White Fox Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group -111.52% -51.39% -44.63% White Fox Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

22nd Century Group has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, White Fox Ventures has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 22nd Century Group and White Fox Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 White Fox Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

22nd Century Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.13, indicating a potential upside of 500.49%. Given 22nd Century Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 22nd Century Group is more favorable than White Fox Ventures.

Summary

22nd Century Group beats White Fox Ventures on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 22nd Century Group

(Get Rating)

22nd Century Group, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies. The company has collaboration with Keygene N.V. to develop hemp/cannabis plants for exceptional cannabinoid profiles and other superior agronomic traits for medical, therapeutic, and agricultural uses, as well as other applications. 22nd Century Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About White Fox Ventures

(Get Rating)

White Fox Ventures, Inc. focuses on the establishment of business academies in Japan. It plans, manages, and promotes seminars and classes. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.