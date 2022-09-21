Contrasting Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) & One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Cedar Realty Trust pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. One Liberty Properties pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and One Liberty Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Realty Trust $127.55 million 0.00 -$45.10 million ($11.44) N/A One Liberty Properties $82.74 million 6.15 $38.86 million $1.81 13.31

Analyst Ratings

One Liberty Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cedar Realty Trust. Cedar Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cedar Realty Trust and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 One Liberty Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cedar Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.78%. Given Cedar Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cedar Realty Trust is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Realty Trust -139.87% -48.11% -13.10% One Liberty Properties 45.73% 12.50% 5.09%

Risk & Volatility

Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Cedar Realty Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.