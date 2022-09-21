Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,355 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 59,500.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 287,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 53,598 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 42,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of VOD stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.