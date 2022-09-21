Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFM. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 159.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 78.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms Price Performance

SAFM opened at $204.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.91. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sanderson Farms

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

(Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.