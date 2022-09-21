Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,559,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,322,000 after buying an additional 59,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,552,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,003,000 after buying an additional 71,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

