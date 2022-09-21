Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $64,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 66,343 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 129,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,895,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 81,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 58,298 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

