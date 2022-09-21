Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,012,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316,868 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 43.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,594,000 after buying an additional 258,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,194,000 after buying an additional 242,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,081,000 after buying an additional 194,288 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $251.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.61 and a 200-day moving average of $296.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.72 and a 12 month high of $363.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.18.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

