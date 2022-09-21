Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 35.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 115,314 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

FR stock opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.