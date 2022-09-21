Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,745 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,485 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,731 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,408 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $31,646,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,887,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $70,132,000 after purchasing an additional 691,998 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,065.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 629,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $175,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 851,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,843,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $702,313. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNPR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

