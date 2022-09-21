Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $142,000 Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veris Residential Trading Down 2.8 %

VRE opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veris Residential Profile

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

