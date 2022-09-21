Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $321,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Trading Down 1.4 %
UNP stock opened at $213.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.93 and a twelve month high of $278.94.
Union Pacific Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.22.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Union Pacific (UNP)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.