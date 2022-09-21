Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $321,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $213.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.93 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

