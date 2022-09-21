Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Trading Up 5.3%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) was up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 1.60 and last traded at 1.60. Approximately 26,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,615,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CORZ shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.44.

Core Scientific Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Core Scientific Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

