Corsicana & Co. Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Corsicana & Co. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.13. The stock had a trading volume of 94,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $419.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

