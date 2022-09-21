Corsicana & Co. Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1,140.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Target by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after buying an additional 617,060 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.72. 99,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,543. The company has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

