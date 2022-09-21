Corsicana & Co. Sells 235 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Corsicana & Co. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.1% of Corsicana & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.46.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.27. The stock had a trading volume of 240,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,872. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $158.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average is $116.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

