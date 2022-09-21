Corsicana & Co. Sells 4,195 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Corsicana & Co. cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Corsicana & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.74. The company had a trading volume of 751,264 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.18. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

