Corsicana & Co. Takes $38,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 260,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 322,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 285,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

