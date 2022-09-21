Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Coty also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.32-0.33 EPS.

Coty Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of COTY stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. 367,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,579,254. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

COTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after buying an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,208,000 after buying an additional 4,092,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,552,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after buying an additional 2,789,300 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.