Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Given New GBX 264 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 264 ($3.19) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 342 ($4.13) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Countryside Partnerships presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 374.80 ($4.53).

Get Countryside Partnerships alerts:

Countryside Partnerships Price Performance

Shares of CSP traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 235 ($2.84). The company had a trading volume of 4,213,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,998. Countryside Partnerships has a twelve month low of GBX 217.60 ($2.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 534.50 ($6.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 260.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 259.75. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Countryside Partnerships

Countryside Partnerships Company Profile

In other Countryside Partnerships news, insider Tim Lawlor sold 56,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.50), for a total value of £163,591.90 ($197,670.25).

(Get Rating)

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.