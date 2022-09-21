Covalent Trading 13.5% Lower This Week (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. Covalent has a total market cap of $15.26 million and $986,196.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covalent has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s genesis date was May 25th, 2021. Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official website is www.covalenthq.com. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Covalent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network. It's a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters. Covalent provides a unified API bringing visibility to billions of blockchain data points.Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network:It is a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters, a staking asset. Validators will earn fees for answering queries, and a network access token which fulfill data queries for users of the API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

