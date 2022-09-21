Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 762,500 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 829,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.32. 1,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.27. Crane has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 18.95%.

In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 2,532.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 250,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 241,144 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2,775.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 213,113 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,703 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,333 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 1,548.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 79,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

