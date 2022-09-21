Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) PT Raised to CHF 6.60

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Redburn Partners lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a CHF 4 price objective (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.66.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

CS remained flat at $5.07 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,634,233. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,676 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,459,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,281 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 159,836 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 209,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

