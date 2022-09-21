CRISPR Therapeutics AG Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($2.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.44) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($9.26) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($7.50) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRSP. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $70.13 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $122.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.40.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.44 earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 104,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,074.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 24,331 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,108,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

