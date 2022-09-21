Critical Survey: BT Brands (BTBD) versus Its Competitors

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) is one of 73 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BT Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BT Brands and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A BT Brands Competitors 487 3976 5224 205 2.52

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 16.52%. Given BT Brands’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BT Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares BT Brands and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $8.45 million $610,000.00 35.34 BT Brands Competitors $1.85 billion $220.14 million 9.67

BT Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands. BT Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BT Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands 2.15% 3.17% 2.03% BT Brands Competitors 1.04% -54.63% 1.91%

Summary

BT Brands rivals beat BT Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

