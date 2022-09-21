Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Short Interest Down 10.8% in August

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 11,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRON stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,751. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 25.16, a current ratio of 26.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 115.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

