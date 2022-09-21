CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65. The company has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

